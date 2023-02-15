Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha tries on her mom’s shoes; Actress posts cute video on her 3rd birthday-WATCH

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are parents to two lovely kids, a 10-year-old son Viaan Raj Kundra, and a 3-year-old daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra . The actress loves to treat her 27.8 million followers on Instagram with glimpses and cute videos of herself with her kids. From sharing their precious memories together, to giving cute glimpses from their day-to-day life, Shilpa Shetty’s fans go gaga every time she posts pictures and videos with Samisha and Viaan. Today, as Samisha is celebrating her 3 rd birthday, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to post an adorable video of her little princess, and it’s just too cute!

Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram account to share a video that shows her daughter Samisha sitting on the floor, trying on her mom’s black heels. Samisha’s shoes are kept on one side, and she is seen trying on Shilpa Shetty’s heels. In the video, Samisha can be seen cutely saying, “I'm wearing papa's shoes." Shilpa Shetty is then heard saying, “Papa's shoes? Papa wears heels? These are not papa's shoes, these are mumma's shoes." When asked why she is trying to wear them, Samisha cutely adds that she loves her mom’s shoes.

Shilpa Shetty then tells Samisha that she might fall if she wears her heels. Soon after, Samisha puts them aside, and wears her own shoes. Sharing the adorable video, Shilpa Shetty wished Samisha on her 3rd birthday. She wrote, “Gosh, how time flies! This mini-me wants to fit into Mumma’s shoes already...3 going on 23! Happy 3rd birthday, my Gudiya… we all love and adore you more than we could ever express May you always be blessed with the Bessstttt and Thank you for choosing me to be your mom.”