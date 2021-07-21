Shilpa Shetty's Hungama 2 release to not get affected due to Raj Kundra's arrest, clarify makers

Over the past few days, Raj Kundra has been in the headlines owing to his arrest by Mumbai Police in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly making pornographic films. The businessman also was sent into judicial custody till July 23 after he was produced before the court. Owing to the controversy surrounding him, also has been in the news. In the midst of the entire row, Shilpa was preparing to return to screen in an entertainer titled Hungama 2 and the film is scheduled to release this week on Disney Plus Hotstar. Now, with Raj Kundra's arrest, many have been wondering about the release of the film. Film's producer Ratan Jain spoke to a portal and clarified that Raj's arrest won't impact Hungama 2 release.

While chatting with News18, Ratan Jain was asked if the row surrounding Raj will impact Shilpa's film. In his reply, the producer said that it is Shilpa's husband who has been booked and not her. Hence, he does not see why it should affect their film Hungama 2. He even went onto share his thoughts about Shilpa's name being dragged in the matter. The Hungama 2 producer said, "Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It’s her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked. She is one of the artists in the film and has completed all her work including the promotions. Even the investigative agency said that they have not been able to any find any active role of Shilpa so I don’t see why it should hamper our film. It is sad that people are dragging her name when she has nothing to do with it."

Why should any of this interfere with the release of Hungama 2? It’s her husband, not Shilpa who has been booked. Ratan Jain

Further, Ratan Jain also claimed that they have made a 'good film' and that the audience will see it not due to the controversy but for the content. He further clarified that they will release Shilpa starrer Hungama 2 as scheduled and that the entire Raj Kundra controversy has not affected it. He was even asked in the chat if he got in touch with Shilpa since Raj Kundra's arrest. Ratan Jain said, "No, I haven’t got in touch with her. It is a family matter and she is going through her own troubles and I don’t want to disturb her."

While chatting, he shed light on whether a star's involvement in a case affects a film or not. He said that in the past too, he has worked with many 'superstars' who have been questioned in 'drugs case'. The Hungama 2 maker said that nothing was proved and people forgot about the matter. He said, "It is just the media that creates a hype out of nothing. Raj has been arrested but nothing is proved that whatever he was doing was illegal. When the judgement comes out, we will talk about it. The law and the investigation agency are doing their job well and let them come out with all the findings."

Meanwhile, apart from Shilpa, Hungama 2 stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jaaferi and Pranitha Subhash in the lead. The film is helmed by Priyadarshan and is a quirky comedy. The trailer and the music of the film received a great response from the audience. Now, the film will be released on Disney+Hotstar on July 23, 2021.

