Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and Ryan Tharp brought to Esplanade Court in pornography case

In a shocking turn of events, actress 's businessman husband Raj Kundra was arrested by police on Monday night. He was arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. His arrest came as a shock for everyone including the entertainment industry. Mumbai Police has confirmed it and released a statement also which reads that he has been arrested in this case on July 19, 2021. He appears to be the key conspirator and police also have sufficient evidence regarding this.

Today he and another man named Ryan Tharp were brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Their picture sitting in the police car was shared by ANI. The news portal also tweeted, “Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Kundra was arrested yesterday while Tharp was arrested today in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films.” To note, any of the family members have not released any statement till now.

He had filed for anticipatory bail and the court is likely to decide on his application next week.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Tharp brought to Mumbai's Esplanade Court. Kundra was arrested yesterday while Tharp was arrested today in connection with a case relating to the production of pornographic films. pic.twitter.com/NCpbVeKhJH — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

As reported by Hindustan Times, the case was registered on February 4 at the Malwani police station and a first information report (FIR) was registered against Kundra after a woman had approached the police and made allegations in her complaint. This is not the first time that he has been involved in controversies. In 2013, he was questioned by the Delhi Police in connection with the betting and spot-fixing scandal in cricket.

Also Read: Raj Kundra trolled for his Twitter bio after his arrest in the pornographic case