  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in alleged pornography case: Reports

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has reportedly been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making and publishing porn films.
70413 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 08:24 am
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in alleged pornography case. Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in alleged pornography case: Reports
  • 23
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

According to a report in News18, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been reportedly arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night. He was allegedly arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

According to a report in Indian Express, Raj Kundra had approached a sessions court in Mumbai in June seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by cyber police in connection with a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series. Reportedly, the complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. A tech start-up employee was among those arrested who was linked to Raj Kundra. The arrest was made based on the statement by model Sherlyn Chopra. However, the employee was granted bail in April.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra was summoned by the police and he claimed to have no links with the alleged offense. He also said that he submitted documents regarding his investment and exit from the start-up and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots and the web series. ANI tweeted a video and picture of Raj Kundra entering a police station. They wrote in the caption, “Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps'”.

Take a look at the tweets: 

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year. Raj was also the part-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Raj Kundra opens up on his divorce with Kavita: She brought out the worst in me

Credits :News18, ANI, Indian ExpressImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Inside pics of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s sea facing abode are perfect blend of tradition & modern
Shilpa Shetty receives a heartwarming birthday wish from Raj Kundra; Latter says 'Without you I am nothing'
Shilpa Shetty says 'Corona Pyar Hai' as she shares a picture with quarantined husband Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha, Viaan, Raj Kundra, in laws, her mom contract COVID 19; Actress tests negative
WATCH: Shilpa Shetty hails husband Raj Kundra's high energy bhangra performance at Harman Baweja's sangeet
PHOTOS: Shilpa Shetty looks stylish as she steps out for Sunday lunch with hubby Raj Kundra & family
Anonymous 33 minutes ago

Shilpa wanted a loaded guy, only he turned out to be a shady weirdo!! Lol, honestly this guy was plain creepy.

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

he'll walk away from this unscathed mark my words

Anonymous 1 hour ago

such a great role model for his kids

Anonymous 2 hours ago

There was something creepy about him from day one .

Anonymous 6 hours ago

Cricket betting scam, money laundering and gold scam and he was let go with no case what so ever. Hope this time at least our law and order and judiciary will convict him.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

what goes around comes around - she wrecked a woman's home to get this rich man. from her constant appearances on reality TV, it looks like she is the one who runs the expenses of her household. it's karma - plain and simple.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

He looks creepy always. He is so rich and its not enough I guess. Wanted to make more money through other weird ways.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

Wow time to divorce him. He has a family. what a role model for his kids.

Anonymous 12 hours ago

But he was previously arrested for betting , and prior to that for money laundering.and now for pornography. Chi chi chi....

Anonymous 12 hours ago

No surprise there! He has always been a dark shady character. Wonder how our dumb actresses fall for such useless men?

Anonymous 14 hours ago

raj kundra profile was always a mystry. he came out of no where from the UK .. looks like he owns all the major porn publication

Anonymous 14 hours ago

often thought what business this man does. nobody knws what 'busines' hes into. here you go....he is a porno business man . chi yaaar

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Maybe karma catching up abandoning his first wife and daughter

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Wow! These celebrities live double lives! To the world they are flawless and upright, but in their private lives they have no morals and no shame!

Anonymous 14 hours ago

I am sure there are more skeletons in his closet

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Supper se upppperr

Anonymous 14 hours ago

Bollywood is a big gutter and this man seems shady always controversial

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Reality of Bollywood coming out .Hidden Skeltons of gang will come out. If System fails, Divine Justice will take its course. Shame on Bollywood ! JUSTICE FOR SSR!

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Bollywood yaha kahan se a gaya. Raj kundra is not Bollywood.

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Huh? SSR yaha kaha se aa gaya?

Anonymous 15 hours ago

wtf

Anonymous 15 hours ago

shameless man

Anonymous 15 hours ago

OMG! The Secret Lifestyles of the rich and the famous, moraless and shameless as usual.