Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in alleged pornography case: Reports

Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has reportedly been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly making and publishing porn films.

According to a report in News18, ’s husband Raj Kundra has been reportedly arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night. He was allegedly arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”

According to a report in Indian Express, Raj Kundra had approached a sessions court in Mumbai in June seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by cyber police in connection with a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series. Reportedly, the complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. A tech start-up employee was among those arrested who was linked to Raj Kundra. The arrest was made based on the statement by model Sherlyn Chopra. However, the employee was granted bail in April.

Reportedly, Raj Kundra was summoned by the police and he claimed to have no links with the alleged offense. He also said that he submitted documents regarding his investment and exit from the start-up and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots and the web series. ANI tweeted a video and picture of Raj Kundra entering a police station. They wrote in the caption, “Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps'”.

Take a look at the tweets:

Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps' pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year. Raj was also the part-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.

