Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested by Mumbai Police in alleged pornography case: Reports
According to a report in News18, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been reportedly arrested by the Mumbai police on Monday night. He was allegedly arrested for making pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. A statement was released by the CP of Mumbai Police regarding the same and it read, “There was a case registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Investigation is in progress please.”
According to a report in Indian Express, Raj Kundra had approached a sessions court in Mumbai in June seeking anticipatory bail in a case filed by cyber police in connection with a complaint alleging that certain online platforms were publishing obscene videos as part of their web series. Reportedly, the complaint was filed last year under the Indian Penal Code section pertaining to obscenity, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act. A tech start-up employee was among those arrested who was linked to Raj Kundra. The arrest was made based on the statement by model Sherlyn Chopra. However, the employee was granted bail in April.
Reportedly, Raj Kundra was summoned by the police and he claimed to have no links with the alleged offense. He also said that he submitted documents regarding his investment and exit from the start-up and had nothing to do with the alleged shoots and the web series. ANI tweeted a video and picture of Raj Kundra entering a police station. They wrote in the caption, “Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps'”.
Take a look at the tweets:
Businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps. He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this: Mumbai Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/LbtBfG4jJc
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to 'creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps' pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3
— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in 2009. The couple welcomed their first child, son Viaan Raj in 2012. The couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Samisha via surrogacy, last year. Raj was also the part-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team Rajasthan Royals.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Shilpa wanted a loaded guy, only he turned out to be a shady weirdo!! Lol, honestly this guy was plain creepy.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
he'll walk away from this unscathed mark my words
Anonymous 1 hour ago
such a great role model for his kids
Anonymous 2 hours ago
There was something creepy about him from day one .
Anonymous 6 hours ago
Cricket betting scam, money laundering and gold scam and he was let go with no case what so ever. Hope this time at least our law and order and judiciary will convict him.
Anonymous 7 hours ago
what goes around comes around - she wrecked a woman's home to get this rich man. from her constant appearances on reality TV, it looks like she is the one who runs the expenses of her household. it's karma - plain and simple.
Anonymous 11 hours ago
He looks creepy always. He is so rich and its not enough I guess. Wanted to make more money through other weird ways.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
Wow time to divorce him. He has a family. what a role model for his kids.
Anonymous 12 hours ago
But he was previously arrested for betting , and prior to that for money laundering.and now for pornography. Chi chi chi....
Anonymous 12 hours ago
No surprise there! He has always been a dark shady character. Wonder how our dumb actresses fall for such useless men?
Anonymous 14 hours ago
raj kundra profile was always a mystry. he came out of no where from the UK .. looks like he owns all the major porn publication
Anonymous 14 hours ago
often thought what business this man does. nobody knws what 'busines' hes into. here you go....he is a porno business man . chi yaaar
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Maybe karma catching up abandoning his first wife and daughter
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Wow! These celebrities live double lives! To the world they are flawless and upright, but in their private lives they have no morals and no shame!
Anonymous 14 hours ago
I am sure there are more skeletons in his closet
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Supper se upppperr
Anonymous 14 hours ago
Bollywood is a big gutter and this man seems shady always controversial
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Reality of Bollywood coming out .Hidden Skeltons of gang will come out. If System fails, Divine Justice will take its course. Shame on Bollywood ! JUSTICE FOR SSR!
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Bollywood yaha kahan se a gaya. Raj kundra is not Bollywood.
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Huh? SSR yaha kaha se aa gaya?
Anonymous 15 hours ago
wtf
Anonymous 15 hours ago
shameless man
Anonymous 15 hours ago
OMG! The Secret Lifestyles of the rich and the famous, moraless and shameless as usual.