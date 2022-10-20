Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrives at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash wearing mysterious headgear; WATCH

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra have been married to each other since 2009. In these 13 years of togetherness, it is clearly evident that they both have a strong connection with each other and are proud parents of two kids. While Shilpa Shetty is predominantly popular in the Television industry, Raj Kundra continues to make sure to take his business to newer heights. On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several high-profile Bollywood celebrities arrived at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. We saw several celebrities in attendance including Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nora Fatehi to name a few.

We even spotted Shilpa Shetty at the party and she confidently posed for pictures in front of camerapersons as well. However, she was clicked sans her husband’s presence. Soon after this, we spotted businessman Raj Kundra hurriedly boarding the lift at the venue wearing a “mysterious headgear”. He chose not to show his face and opted not to get clicked for the camerapersons and the paparazzi. Is everything fine between the duo? Or was Raj Kundra late for the party and thus chose not to get clicked for the camera persons sans his wife? Well, only time will tell what is going on between the two. Watch Video