Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra arrives at Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash wearing mysterious headgear; WATCH

Businessman Raj Kundra arrived at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash wearing a mysterious headgear. Watch the video below.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Published on Oct 20, 2022 07:42 AM IST
Photo Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Twitter handle
In Picture: Shilpa Shetty celebrates Karwa Chauth with husband Raj Kundra, (Photo Credits: Shilpa Shetty's Twitter handle)

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra have been married to each other since 2009. In these 13 years of togetherness, it is clearly evident that they both have a strong connection with each other and are proud parents of two kids. While Shilpa Shetty is predominantly popular in the Television industry, Raj Kundra continues to make sure to take his business to newer heights.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, several high-profile Bollywood celebrities arrived at film producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali bash. We saw several celebrities in attendance including Ekta Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu, and Nora Fatehi to name a few.

We even spotted Shilpa Shetty at the party and she confidently posed for pictures in front of camerapersons as well. However, she was clicked sans her husband’s presence.

Soon after this, we spotted businessman Raj Kundra hurriedly boarding the lift at the venue wearing a “mysterious headgear”. He chose not to show his face and opted not to get clicked for the camerapersons and the paparazzi.

Is everything fine between the duo? Or was Raj Kundra late for the party and thus chose not to get clicked for the camera persons sans his wife? Well, only time will tell what is going on between the two.

Shilpa Shetty rose to fame after delivering a powerful performance in the film Life in a Metro in the year 2007. Her role was also appreciated in the film Apne which was also released in the year 2007. Further, her dance performance in the film Dostana on the song ‘Shut Up and Bounce’ was among the trending songs of the year 2008.

As of date, she is the judge of the popular dance reality show ‘Super Dancer’ and has a huge fan following for the same.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Shetty will make her OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's series 'Indian Police Force', wherein she will appear alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role.

