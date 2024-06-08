Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has a special birthday wish for his ‘superwoman’: ‘I love you unconditionally’

Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful actress and we have been witnessing that for decades. But apart from that she is a loving mother, a caring wife, and moreover a fitness enthusiast and she manages each and every role effortlessly.

Today, as she turns a year older, her hubby Raj Kundra showered the actress with love. He posted a video and dropped a cute birthday wish for his wife and we are in awe of their bond.

Raj Kundra drops video to wish Shilpa Shetty

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raj Kundra dropped a video featuring some of the most happiest moments with Shilpa Shetty, his son Viaan, and his daughter Samisha. There are several unseen pictures of the lovebirds as well that have our hearts.

The video begins with the actress sitting on her moving suitcase and roaming around at the airport. Then comes a visual of her sitting on it with her daughter and making a goofy face. Later comes a video of her dancing at the aero bridge followed by a graphic image of her and Raj dressed as a superhero. Sharing this video, the businessman wrote, “SUPER blessed to have married the perfect life partner! Happy birthday my Superwoman. I love you unconditionally.”

Shilpa Shetty’s work front

Shilpa Shetty recently entertained her audience with her remarkable performance in the comedy-drama film Sukhee with Amit Sadh, Dilnaz Irani, Kusha Kapila, and Pavleen Gujral. The film showcases the actress portraying the role of a Punjabi housewife. She embarks on a journey to Delhi with her friends for her school reunion after a hiatus of 20 years.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported a couple of days back that director Sonal Joshi and the producers are planning to make a sequel to this Shilpa Shetty Kundra-led film. A source close to the film told us, “Looking at the tremendous response to Sukhee on Netflix, the makers have now decided to make Sukhee 2 with Shilpa Shetty Kundra headlining the movie again. The director and writers have begun ideating for the second installment, which will feature many actors from the first part, and a couple of new actors as well.”

Next up, she will be seen in a Kannada language film KD-The Devil with Dhruva Sarja, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Sanjay Dutt.

