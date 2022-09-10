Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra needs new haters for THIS reason; Check out his latest post
Raj Kundra surprises everyone with his latest post on Twitter.
Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra made it to the headlines after his name was mentioned in the pornography case. After being in police custody for several weeks, the businessman was released. Since then he has been spotted in the city with his wife Shilpa and kids but in a changed avatar. Raj always covers his face with different types of face shields and masks whenever he steps out of his house. It was his birthday recently and Shilpa shared a post for her hubby. Well, now the businessman who was away from social media shared a picture of him and had a message for everyone.
In the picture that Raj Kundra shared we can see him dressed in a black hoodie which has several thunder symbols on the front. He has paired it with blue denim, covered his head with the hood and his face with a black mask. Sharing this picture, Raj wrote, “I need new haters, because the old ones have started to like me.”
Check out Raj Kundra’s post:
For the unversed, recently the latest reports suggested that the prosecution has filed a reply opposing the discharge application stating that there is a case against Kundra and there is enough evidence to show it. The businessman’s lawyer has reacted to this reply.
According to reports in The Times of India, Raj Kundra’s lawyer Prashant Patil told E-Times that they are ready to argue the case on merit. He further added that although there is a Prima Facie case that has been made out they have full faith in the judiciary and he feels the truth shall come out. Patil maintained that despite the Prima Facie case, there is no evidence against Kundra and that they will argue about this case in court based on solid facts.
