Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra needs new haters for THIS reason; Check out his latest post

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra made it to the headlines after his name was mentioned in the pornography case. After being in police custody for several weeks, the businessman was released. Since then he has been spotted in the city with his wife Shilpa and kids but in a changed avatar. Raj always covers his face with different types of face shields and masks whenever he steps out of his house. It was his birthday recently and Shilpa shared a post for her hubby. Well, now the businessman who was away from social media shared a picture of him and had a message for everyone.

In the picture that Raj Kundra shared we can see him dressed in a black hoodie which has several thunder symbols on the front. He has paired it with blue denim, covered his head with the hood and his face with a black mask. Sharing this picture, Raj wrote, “I need new haters, because the old ones have started to like me.”