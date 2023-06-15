Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house robbery: Mumbai Police detains two suspects in connection with theft

Mumbai Police have detained two persons in connection with a robbery at actress Shilpa Shetty's Juhu house last week. Earlier today, an official informed that some valuables were allegedly stolen from Shilpa's house. The report suggests that a complaint was filed and a theft case was registered at the Juhu police station. While investigating the case, the cops detained two people.

Details about the robbery at Shilpa Shetty's house

According to PTI, the Mumbai Police initiated the investigation after the complaint was filed for robbery. The official informed that during the probe, the probe team detained two persons in connection with the theft case and their interrogation is currently on. The actress hasn't reacted to the same yet.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is currently holidaying with her family in Italy. Post celebrating her birthday in London, the family jetted off to Italy. She recently shared the picture and set the Internet on fire. She looked like a hot mess in a monokini. She flaunted her toned body while soaking up the sun by the pool. Along with the picture, she wrote, "Basking under the Tuscan Sun soaking in the natural thermal spring waters @termedisaturnia This place is divine , also known as the holy waters, for 3000 years ,hot spring water has gushed from the centre of the earth bringing enormous health benefits to those that come in contact with it. Feel blessed and rejuvenated to experience this."

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over the hot picture. Shilpa is a fitness enthusiast and she never fails to burn extra calories post-binging on sweets. Farah Khan commented, "The hot springs must hav gotten hotter shilps." Fans were stunned to see her fit body.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Nikamma. Soon she will be seen in Rohit Shetty's series Indian Police Force. It also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

