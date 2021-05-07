Shilpa Shetty's kids Samisha, Viaan, Raj Kundra, in laws, her mom contract COVID 19; Actress tests negative

In a statement, Shilpa Shetty Kundra revealed how her parents-in-law tested COVID 19 positive following which her kids Samisha & Viaan Raj, husband Raj Kundra and her mom Sunanda Shetty contracted the virus. The actress herself tested negative for it and revealed her family is on the road to recovery.

Actress has taken to social media to reveal that for the last 10 days, her family has been going through a difficult time due to COVID 19. The actress revealed that her kids Samisha & Viaan Raj, husband Raj Kundra, her parents-in-law, her mom Sunanda Shetty all tested positive for COVID 19 and are currently in home isolation in their separate rooms. The actress herself tested negative for the same. Sharing the ordeal of her family for the last 10 days, Shilpa poured her heart out in a statement.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law, tested positive for COVID-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my mom and lastly Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative." The actress further mentioned that all measures have been taken by the BMC and authorities at home as per COVID 19 protocols. She also thanked everyone for love and support.

Take a look at Shilpa's statement:

Shilpa also requested everyone to continue keeping her family in their prayers. She wrote, "Thank you for all your love & support. Please continue to keep all of us in your prayers. Please mask up, sanitise, stay safe and whether COVID positive or not... STILL stay POSITIVE, MENTALLY." As soon as Shilpa shared the statement, celebs started pouring in speedy recovery wishes. Kartik Aaryan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and others wished her family well and mentioned keeping them in prayers.

Shilpa had been a part of the judges' panel on Super Dancer Chapter 4. However, due to the COVID surge in Maharashtra, the shoot of the dance reality show moved out of the state and hence, the actress reportedly decided to stay back with her family. The cases of COVID 19 have been surging over the past few weeks and amid this, the government has been imposing restrictions in the state. Several stars including Shilpa also have been coming forward to help out amid the COVID 19 crisis in India.

Also Read|Shilpa Shetty Kundra concerned over spike in COVID 19 cases; Says ‘The situation continues to be worrisome’

Credits :Shilpa Shetty Kundra Instagram

Share your comment ×