Shilpa Shetty's late night reading involves 'helping others' in the time of need; See Post

has been speaking her mind through cryptic and candid posts on social media ever since her husband Raj Kundra was arrested in an alleged pornography case. On September 27, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle and shared a quote by E.W. Howe on 'helping others'. While sharing it, the actress also wrote, “think of how to help”.

The elite businessman Raj Kundra was recently granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000. Shilpa Shetty Kundra also came on the radar of the cops and witnessed her share of ups and downs. While Kundra’s bail came as a sigh of relief for the entire family, Shilpa, who is quite active on social media, shared an interesting quote on Instagram late night. Her read involved ‘helping others’ in the time of need. An excerpt from the book read as, “When a friend is in trouble, don’t annoy him by asking if there is anything you can do. Think up something appropriate and do it.”

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was reportedly deemed as the ‘key conspirator’ in production and distribution of adult films via digital applications. After remaining in judicial custody for about a month, the businessman was granted bail by the court. Amidst this, Shilpa Shetty also released her official statement on the matter urging fans to give her privacy. Shilpa has also resumed her work-related commitments after a brief break due to the case proceedings and now is often spotted at the shooting of her dance reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4.