Shilpa Shetty's latest advice on 'Human Imagination' will motivate you to 'IMAGINE, CREATE, INSPIRE'

On Tuesday night, actor Shilpa Shetty once again took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote online among her Instagram fans. Her latest late night reading was all about motivating fans to use their ‘human imagination’ in an apt manner so that they can ‘imagine, create and inspire’ others as well.

The Luigi Pirandello’s quote shared by her stated, “Nature uses human imagination to lift her work of creation to even higher levels. We live in a marvelous world, made of all the more marvelous by the creations of human imagination. A beautiful landscape is enhanced and preserved in a painting. Even when we are far from it, the beauty of that landscape - and the particular moment in time that it was captured by the artist - can be recalled simply by looking at the painting.”

Take a look:

This comes just days after Shilpa schooled her fans about the ‘right to be wrong’. Sharing a quote by ‘Thomas Szasz’, she hoped for everyone to grow every day in their lives. The quote shared by her preached about embracing the fact that one’s decision can be wrong at times. It read, “A child becomes an adult when he realizes that he has a right not only to be right but also to be wrong. We get to be wrong sometimes. Sure, there may well be consequences to being wrong. We may look stupid or incompetent.”

“We may need to atone for something we’ve said or done. But being wrong is an inescapable aspect of being human. I don’t want to be wrong, but I understand that it’s okay if I am sometimes. Nothing requires that I be right all the time. If I were, I would be one very extraordinary person - or a very deluded one,” it further added. In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the movie Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri.

