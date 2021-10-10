Shilpa Shetty's latest advice on 'the right track' will motivate you to 'ACT NOW'

On Saturday, October 9, Shilpa Shetty took to social media to share yet another cryptic quote. As her reality show, Super Dancer Chapter 4 came to an end, the Dhadkan star shared some keen advice on choosing the ‘right track’. The quote shared by her details how being poised and ready isn’t always enough, one must also learn to act on their goals.

The entire last week saw the actor preaching her followers about recovery and strengths. Now her latest quote by Will Rogers reads, “Even if you are on the right track, you get run over if you just sit there. We’ve got a plan, and it’s a good one. Everything is ready so.. We sit and wait for life to start happening. Surely being poised and ready is enough. But, of course, it isn’t. Just knowing where we want to go and preparing to go there isn’t enough. At some point - sooner rather than later - we need to get moving.”

Read the entire quote below:

Prior to this, the actor indulged in sharing virtue on ‘happiness & pleasure’, while hoping to grow everyday in some way. The previous quote stated, “Happiness is neither virtue nor pleasure nor this thing nor that bit simply growth. We are happy when we are growing. Only humans “grow” in a way that means something more than adding to our dimensions. When we say we’ve grown, we mean we’ve had experiences, good and bad; we’ve learned lessons, painful and easy; we’ve opened ourselves to new things.”

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty recently gave a sizzling performance on the finale of her dance reality TV show, Super Dancer Chapter 4. The winner trophy was lifted by contestant Florina Gogoi on Saturday night. Shilpa also recently made her comeback after a hiatus of 13 years in the film Hungama 2.

