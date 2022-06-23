Shilpa Shetty's latest video from her London vacation proves happiness comes with a boomerang effect

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses. The actress has been omnipresent across platforms! Her charming, bubbly personality is adored by everyone and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms. Shilpa is also super active on her Instagram. She often shares glimpses of her personal life as well as her professional life on the platform. To note, the actress is currently vacationing in London with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Shilpa shared a cute boomerang as she roamed around the streets of London. The actress donned a neutral-toned outfit and looked gorgeous as she walked near a lake. While sharing the video, Shilpa wrote, "Happiness… has a boomerang effect".

Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, and others had celebrated Sunanda Shetty's birthday in London. Shilpa had baked a cake for her mother and they had an intimate party too. The actress had given the glimpse on her official Instagram handle.

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end.

Earlier, in an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son Viaan Raj is a huge fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show than her. "I told my son that Rohit Shetty has offered me a role and he jumped and he said, 'mumma you have to do it for me'. When I saw the excitement on his face, I was so happy. He is such a big fan of Rohit. I always tell Rohit this is something I did for him (my son)."

