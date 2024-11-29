Shilpa Shetty's lawyer calls reports of ED raid at her residence ‘misleading’; says, 'she has nothing to do with any offence'

On the morning of Friday, November 29, 2024, several media reports emerged and claimed an ED raid was conducted at Shilpa Shetty's residence related to her husband, Raj Kundra's pornography case. However, Shilpa Shetty's lawyer has officially rejected all such claims and revealed that she has 'nothing to do with the case.'

The actress's advocate, Prashant Patil, issued an official statement providing more clarity on the earlier media reports and mentioned that the actress has no involvement in the case or any legal offense. Consequently, there is no reason for the Enforcement Directorate to raid her residence.

Advocate Patil's statement read, "There have been reports in the media saying that my client, Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra, has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. There is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offense of whatsoever nature."

He also added that the investigation of the pornography case 2022 involves her husband and businessman Raj Kundra, who is cooperating with the authorities to help uncover the truth.

Shilpa's lawyer urged the media channels to prevent using the Sukhee actress's images or videos while they mention the case. He explained that such actions were damaging her reputation and warned about legal action against those who continued to do so.

The issue stemmed from a news report by news agency PTI, which claimed ED raided Shetty and some other people's residences on November 29, 2024, in connection to the money laundering case linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic and adult movies through 'hotshots' app. It noted that 15 locations in Mumbai and some cities in Uttar Pradesh were being searched.

The case has been under investigation since May 2022, when Raj Kundra and some other people connected to him were arrested for a few weeks and granted bail later. However, the businessman later denied active involvement in the case and maintained that he was falsely accused.

Earlier this year, the couple faced other legal challenges when ED attached assets worth ₹98 crores belonging to them in a distinct cryptocurrency-related case. But, they got relief from the Bombay High Court as the court overturned the attachment order.

