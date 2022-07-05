Shilpa Shetty's mouth-watering dessert binge in Paris will make you forget your diet for a minute

Shilpa Shetty is one of the most popular and talented actresses of the tinsel town. Just like most of the Bollywood stars, the actress is also in a vacay mode and is currently holidaying in Paris with her family including husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha. Shilpa's charming and bubbly personality is adored by her fans and you can often catch her spreading her positivity on her social media platforms via her motivational and Yoga videos. She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram too and every now and then, she treats her fans with her gorgeous pictures, videos, etc., leaving her fans swooning over her.

Maintaining the trajectory, just a while ago, the Hungama 2 actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of stories featuring yummy dessert. In one of the videos, the 47-year-old actress was seen giving funny expressions as if she was dying to have those mouth-watering dishes. The actress was also seen drooling over the dessert as she shared a boomerang of herself with a piece of brownie in her hand.

Have a look at Shilpa’s posts:

Talking about her work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Indian Police Force. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series stars Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer. The actress recently revealed that her son Viaan is the only reason she is doing the film. In an interview with the Press Trust of India, Shilpa said her son is a huge a fan of Rohit's films and the ten-year-old was more excited about the show, than her.

The eight-part series will stream on Amazon Prime Video next year and mark the OTT debut of Shilpa, Sidharth, as well as Rohit. The series is a part of Rohit's cop universe films-- which include Ajay Devgn's Singham and Singham 2, Ranveer Singh's Simmba, and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi. The show is said to be a tribute to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country.