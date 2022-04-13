Shilpa Shetty's mum Sunanda Shetty granted bail in Rs 21 lakh loan default and cheating case.

The legal troubles for the Shetty-Kundra family continue to go on. The latest one involves Shilpa Shetty's mum Sunanda Shetty. On Tuesday, a city court granted her bail in a loan default and cheating case. The metropolitan magistrate court at Andheri cancelled the bailable warrant that was issued against Sunanda Shetty last month. Shetty was present in court on Tuesday which saw Metropolitan magistrate RR Khan deliver the verdict.

The cheating case dates back to 2015 when Sunanda Shetty's late husband Surendra Shetty had reportedly taken a loan of Rs 21 lakh. The loan was taken on behalf of Shetty's firm Corgifts from Parshad . However, Surendra Shetty passed away in 2016 and Amra claimed that the Shetty family refused to pay back the loan. Earlier, Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita's names were also attached with the case.

However, later the sessions court stayed the proceedings against Shilpa and Shamita, but allowed the magistrate to proceed against their mother. Sunanda Shetty has now been granted bail in the matter. Apart from this case, Raj Kundra's adult content case also continues to go on.

