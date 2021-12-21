Shilpa Shetty's NEW tweet supporting husband Raj Kundra: The truth is incontrovertible

Shilpa Shetty has come out in support of husband Raj Kundra after the businessman broke his silence in the pornography case for the first time yesterday. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Raj denied all allegations against him and termed the case against him a ‘witch hunt’. Now, Shilpa took to her official Twitter handle and shared a quote on ‘truth’ by the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Winston Churchill.

A few hours back today, Shilpa Shetty took to the micro-blogging site and shared a report on Raj’s statement on her Twitter handle. Along with it, she also shared a quote by Winston Churchill which read, “The truth is inconvertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is”.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July this year for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. While he was granted bail in September, he broke his silence for the very first time yesterday in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

He stated, “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements/ articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have never been involved in the production and distribution of “pornography” ever in my life. This whole episode has been nothing but a witch hunt.”

“The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

- Winston Churchillhttps://t.co/UjQSRldtOn — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) December 21, 2021

In November, Shilpa posted a picture with Raj on their 12th marriage anniversary and wrote a sweet note for him as well. It read, “This moment and day 12 years ago, we made and continue to fulfil a promise; of sharing the good times & bearing the hard times, of trusting in love & God to show us the way… side by side, day by day. 12 years and not counting… Happy Anniversary, Cookie! Here’s to many more rainbows, laughter, milestones, and our prized possessions… our children. Heartfelt gratitude to all our well-wishers, who have been with us through thick and thin.”

