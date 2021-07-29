Shilpa Shetty's sis Shamita makes a cryptic post about 'having strength within' amidst Raj Kundra's arrest

There is a lot of trouble in 's paradise ever since her husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by the Mumbai Police. Raj has been held for creating and producing adult content films and has been arrested with 11 others in this case. He is touted to be the key conspirator and has been sent into judicial custody. A lot of reports are coming in that Raj had allegedly lured several women into making it under the pretext of offering them web series. Well, many celebrities have come ahead and spoken on this case, but all eyes are on the family members. Recently, Shamita Shetty took to her social media and made a cryptic post that has taken the internet by a storm.

Shamita Shetty posted a picture of her on her social media handle and a cryptic post about inner strength and people's reception of your energy. Her post read, "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going'.You can't control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment .. which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

Check it out:

Earlier, too, Shamita had shared a post for sister Shilpa Shetty ahead of the release of her film, Hungama 2. Along with the poster of the movie, she penned a note for the actress.

(Content Warning: The next para includes references to sexual assault)

The latest update, in this case, is that Sherlyn Chopra has accused Raj Kundra of sexual assault. She revealed some shocking details about Raj and Shilpa’s marriage. Apparently, Raj told her that his relationship with Shilpa was complicated, and he was stressed most of the time in this marriage. Currently, Raj Kundra’s lawyer has taken this case to the High Court.

