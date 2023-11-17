Shilpa Shetty's Sukhee releases on OTT: When and where to watch this slice-of-life drama

Shilpa Shetty's Bollywood journey has been fascinating. She entered the film industry with her debut in Baazigar, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, and went on to feature in various hit movies. The actress recently seen in the slice-of-life comedy film Sukhee in which she plays the main lead. Now the film has finally been released in OTT platform.

Where to watch Shilpa Shetty’s Sukhee

After about two months of the Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee’s theatrical release, the film has finally been released on the popular streaming platform Netflix today. A while ago, the streaming platform Netflix took to its Instagram handle to update the fans and followers about the film’s OTT release.

Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote, “The weekend just got a lot more Sukhee! Watch the talented @theshilpashetty in this heartwarming slice of life dramedy. Sukhee is STREAMING Now on Netflix!”

