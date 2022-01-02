Shilpa Shetty's Sunday motivational quote will inspire you to 'Take a Breath'; See PIC

It’s been a few days that Shilpa Shetty has returned from her vacation to Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The actress was accompanied by Raj Kundra, her children and others. She was also spotted with her daughter and son at the airport. Well, for New Year she did not travel anywhere and remained in the city. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a motivational quote that will inspire all of us. Shilpa has mentioned that we all should fret about the problems and rather take a breath.

The post reads, “I am going to take a deep breath-maybe even one or two or three deep breaths—an remind myself that as annoying as the minor problems of everyday life are, I am not going to fret about them.” She always shares such motivational quotes on social media. Recently, her Mussoorie pictures went viral. She was seen with her husband Raj Kundra as both are making a less public appearance together post the alleged pornography case. The businessman has deleted all his social accounts too.

Coming back to Shilpa’s adventurous trip, the actress had shared a lot of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories. In one of the videos, the actress was seen enjoying with her children while sitting near the Kempty waterfall and playing with the water.

Take a look at the motivational post here:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Hungama 2. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash. It is the sequel of Priyadarshan's own 2003 film Hungama. It is loosely based on Priyadarshan's own 1994 Malayalam film Minnaram with a comedy sequence borrowed from his other Malayalam movie Vandanam.

