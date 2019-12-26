Shimla Mirchi TRAILER: Hema Malini steals the show in Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh starrer

The trailer of the much - awaited movie Shimla Mirchi has been dropped by the makers today. The Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Hema Malini starrer is slated to be released on January 3, 2020.

We are counting the last few days of the year and Bollywood is ready with a whole lot of films which are all set to be released next year. One such film is Shimla Mirchi starring Rajkummar Rao, Hema Malini and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Now, much to the excitement of the fans, the makers have also dropped its trailer today from which it is quite evident that the film is going to be a laughter riot.

From what we can figure out from the trailer is that Avi (played by Rajkummar Rao) tries to express his feelings to Naina (played by Rakul Preet Singh) through the medium of a love letter. However, a huge ruckus happens when the letter lands in the hands of Naina’s mother (played by Hema Malini). Well, it’s great to see the evergreen actress Hema ji returning to the big screen after a long time. There’s no doubt that she has aptly portrayed her character.

After having a look at the trailer, there is no doubt about this fact that the storyline has definitely piqued the excitement and interest of the audiences. Shimla Mirchi has been directed by Ramesh Sippy and is co – produced by Hussain Shaikh. The romantic comedy is all set to be released into the theatres on January 3, 2020. The movie marks the collaboration of Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh for the very first time. Meanwhile, check out the movie's trailer below:

