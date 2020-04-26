Shirtless Ayushmann Khurrana sets a thirst trap as he sips a drink; Shares 'valuable recipe for lockdown'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has treated fans with a stunning picture of him where the actor is seen showing off his curvy body while sipping on a drink.

Due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana has been using this quarantine period to spend some quality time with his family which the actor misses due to his hectic schedules. Ayushmann has also been updating fans with the titbit of his quarantine life on social media. From sharing his poetry to posting stunning pictures, the Andhadhun actor's social media game is on point. Recently, Khurrana was grabbing headlines after showing off his piano skills where he played the tune of Bella Ciao from the Spanish series Money Heist. He even expressed that he would love to play the role of 'The Professor' from the series if made in Hindi.

And now, Ayushmann has treated fans with a stunning picture of him where the actor is seen showing off his curvy body while sipping a drink. In the picture shared, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor is standing near his balcony donning a blue coloured pant showing off his lean body. Sharing the pic, Ayushmann wrote, "Sattu powder mixed with buttermilk is a natural and a potent protein shake. Thanks @luke_coutinho and @deepika_rathod9 for giving me this valuable recipe for lockdown. (Lensed by @jaysamuelstudio )."

(Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar addresses Ayushmann Khurrana as the 'Professor' from Money Heist and we are in awe)

As soon as Ayushmann posted his shirtless picture fans started going gaga over the actor. Not only fans but even celebrities started going, 'Ufffff' over his pic. His brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "Uffff itniiii hotnesss kahan leke jaaaoge." His Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha commented, "Ummm okayyyy how??!!!!" Maniesh Paul commented, "Bas kar ladke!"

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2020 began on a high note for Ayushmann as his last film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan got great reviews from fans and critics. Now, he will be seen in Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. The film is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

Credits :Instagram

