'Shirtless' Ranbir Kapoor flaunts ripped six-pack abs from Brahmastra's look test

Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to welcome his first baby soon with his wife Alia Bhatt, is currently riding high on the glorious success of Brahmastra. He has got the audience quite excited with his solid performance in the film. With the massive success of part one, people are now eagerly waiting to watch the second part. After Brahmastra's release, he was seen sharing interesting anecdotes from the sets. On the other hand, Alia and the makers are seen offering glimpses of unseen moments with the fans. Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon. Brahmastra look test

On Sunday, Neetu took to Instagram and shared Ranbir's shirtless pictures from his look test for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. His dedication, hard work, and massive transformation were witnessed in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. It looks like he left no stone unturned for Brahmastra too. In the pictures, he is seen flaunting chiselled body and six-pack abs. His perfectly toned transformation is quite impressive! The pictures were shared by Ranbir's lifestyle coach. He captioned the post, "This one is for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans. These are unseen pics taken during a look test in Bulgaria." Have a look:

