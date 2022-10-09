'Shirtless' Ranbir Kapoor flaunts ripped six-pack abs from Brahmastra's look test

We can't take our eyes off Ranbir's oh-so-hot body.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his chiselled body in Brahmastra's look test
Actor Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to welcome his first baby soon with his wife Alia Bhatt, is currently riding high on the glorious success of Brahmastra. He has got the audience quite excited with his solid performance in the film. With the massive success of part one, people are now eagerly waiting to watch the second part. After Brahmastra's release, he was seen sharing interesting anecdotes from the sets. On the other hand, Alia and the makers are seen offering glimpses of unseen moments with the fans. Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has also joined the bandwagon.

Brahmastra look test

On Sunday, Neetu took to Instagram and shared Ranbir's shirtless pictures from his look test for Brahmastra in Bulgaria. His dedication, hard work, and massive transformation were witnessed in Sanjay Dutt's biopic Sanju. It looks like he left no stone unturned for Brahmastra too. In the pictures, he is seen flaunting chiselled body and six-pack abs. His perfectly toned transformation is quite impressive! The pictures were shared by Ranbir's lifestyle coach. He captioned the post, "This one is for all the Ranbir Kapoor fans. These are unseen pics taken during a look test in Bulgaria." Have a look:
 

A hit affair

The Ayan Mukerji directorial has proved to be a hit affair at the box office. From its grandeur to the storyline, top-notch VFX, and talented set of actors, all these factors played an important role to attract the audience to theatres. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna were seen playing key roles in the film. It also starred Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in special appearances.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently busy with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Animal. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Reportedly, he will wrap up another schedule of the film before welcoming his baby. He also has Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor.

 

