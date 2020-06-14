Shirtless Ranveer Singh sets the thirst traps and turns up the Sunday temperatures with his latest selfies

Ranveer Singh raising the temperatures with his steamy shirtless selfies. The actor has been practicing social distancing with Deepika Padukone for almost three months now.

Can someone fetch us some water, please? is making it difficult to breathe! Ranveer is setting the Sunday mood right with his recent Instagram photos. The actor has been practicing social distancing with for almost three months now. The couple, couped up in their Mumbai lovenest, has been sharing updates of their activities during the lockdown. From cooking to working out and binging shows and movies, DeepVeer are making the most out of their time together.

But today, he decided to raise the temperature with his shirtless selfies and we are not complaining. The actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a few steamy selfies with his 32.2 million followers on the social media platform. The '83 star sports a stubble beard while his locks cover his face as he clicks a bunch of photos and floods our timeline. Ranveer takes our breath away as he looks right into the camera and clicks away.

Check out the photos below:

Ranveer has been in the headlines lately for his confessions regarding Deepika. The actor, in a candid chat with Sunil Chhetri, confessed he wooed Deepika with flowers. "All the young gentlemen who have tuned in to this live chat, yeh hota hai patana (this is how you impress a girl). I knew she loved flowers. Six months into dating I knew she was the one, and I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent about courting her, and I would make ridiculously compressed trips to go and meet her when she was shooting somewhere else," he said.

On the work front, the actor was expected to rule the summer with his short role in 's Sooryanvashi followed by his cricket-themed movie '83. However, owing to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown in India, the movies have been delayed. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti & Ayushmann's goofy expressions seem captivating in a throwback PHOTO

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×