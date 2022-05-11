Shirtless Tiger Shroff takes a leisure stroll in a cinematic landscape; Vibes to his song 'Unbelievable': WATC

Let’s be honest - Tiger Shroff is just too cute and whenever he posts, he instantly lightens up our moods! Tiger is one of the most well-known actors in the industry and he has established himself as a leading action-hero. His drool-worthy abs are always a topic of discussion and Tiger leaves no opportunity to show them off. Speaking of which, on Tuesday, Tiger shared a super cinematic shot on his Instagram and won our hearts.

In the story that Tiger Shroff uploaded on his Instagram, he looked absolutely ravishing. As he majestically took a stroll in a picturesque location with mighty mountains, he vibed to his own song ‘Unbelievable’. For the unversed, Unbelievable was Tiger’s debut track and he gained a lot of appreciation for the song. Coming back to the story, Tiger looked dashing as he had his perfect abs on display and wore low-riding jeans. He also complimented the look with tinted shades that perfectly matched the vibe of the entire video. Tiger again made us fall in love with him all over again… but well, what is new?

Check Tiger's video HERE

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tiger Shroff was recently seen in Heropanti 2 alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this Ahmed Khan directorial. Now he has a slew of interesting projects ahead - Vikas Bahl’s Ganapath, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rohit Dhawan’s Siddharth Anand produced Rambo. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Tiger had informed that he will start shooting for Rambo before he begins work on his movie with Akshay Kumar.

