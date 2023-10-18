Shishir Sharma says THIS about Raazi co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt; recalls memorable anecdotes

Meghna Gulzar's hit film Raazi marked a significant spark in the careers of Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. In addition to the main actors, the film's ensemble cast received praise for their skillful performances. In a recent conversation, actor Shishir Sharma reminisced about his time on the set of the 2018 movie Raazi and talked about his interactions with Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt also sharing some anecdotes.

Shishir Sharma recalls how Vicky Kaushal helped him while he was “fumbling” during a scene in Raazi

During a recent interaction with Rajshri unplugged, Shishir Sharma recalled how he and Vicky Kaushal had developed a “great bonding” while working on Raazi. He also mentioned an incident when he was “fumbling” during a scene, and Vicky provided assistance to overcome it. Recalling the same, he said, “We were filming a scene in which I come out of the house and inform Vicky that we need to hurry to the office. I was having difficulty delivering my dialogues. I was fumbling again and again and everyone was laughing. Vicky then Vicky took me aside and suggested, ‘Speak a little slowly, you are saying it too fast and that’s why you are fumbling.’”

Shishir Sharma also recalled that even Meghna Gulzar was laughing at one point. But when he finally pulled off the scene and the crew later apologized to him. He said, “I admitted it was my mistake. I should have been more careful and then delivered the line correctly.”

Shishir Sharma recalls how Alia Bhatt hugged him after seeing his performance

Shishir Sharma further recalled another moment when Alia Bhatt was so touched by his performance that she gave him a hug. Recalling the moment, he said, “When Alia entered Meghna told her, ‘Alia wait, go and watch what Shishir has done.’ She watched it on the monitor and then came over to give me a hug. She said, ‘Sir, what have you done?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know, it just happened.’”

Meghna Gulzar is eagerly awaiting the release of Sam Bahadur which stars Vicky Kaushal in the main role. Vicky will be seen sharing the screen with Fatima Sana Shaikh, playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and Sanya Malhotra, who will depict Sam Manekshaw's wife, Silloo Manekshaw. The film is scheduled to be released later this year. Alia Bhatt on the other hand was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

ALSO READ: Sam Bahadur Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal impresses as powerful Sam Manekshaw; Sanya Malhotra-Fatima Sana Shaikh shine