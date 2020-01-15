Shiv Panditt confessed that his talent remains unnoticed in Bollywood

Actor Shiv Panditt has always left a mark with his performances and build an audience for himself with roles in the film "Shaitan", and web series such as "Loev" and "Selection Day". However, the self-confessed greedy actor feels his talent remains "underutilised" in Bollywood.

"In my mind, I always feel I am underutilised talent. But it is a good feeling, considering it keeps me at it, to do more as opposed to (feeling) ‘I have done it all'. The day too much satisfaction crosses my mind as a performer, I will become lethargic and that will be the end of the artiste in me. I want to grab more opportunities because I want to act more. I am happiest when acting," Shiv told IANS.



Last year, he appeared in the Netflix series "Selection Day" and was recently seen playing a pivotal role in the new web series "Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty?" that dropped on the OTT platform ZEE5 on January 1.

Directed by Shashant Shah, "Chargesheet: Innocent Or Guilty?", features Arunoday Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Hrishita Bhatt, Sikander Kher and Shakti Anand among others.

Starting his career in 2004 as a TV host on an entertainment channel, Shiv has dabbled with various platforms and appeared in shows such as "Studio Disney", "FIR", "Extraaa Innings T20", besides short films like "Jai Mata Di" and "Bulbul".

According to Shiv, last year was one of his best because he was quite occupied shooting upcoming projects.

"Acting is not a job for me. This is what I love doing, this is what makes me happy -- playing different characters. So I want to be on the film set everyday. I have done two feature films in 2019 that will hopefully release this year. I also have shot for another web show that will release this year," mentioned Shiv.

Credits :IANS

Read More