  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab says Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality & needs a doctor

As per the latest news update, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality and needs a doctor. Not just the Shiv Sena leader, even Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant reportedly said that the 'drama queen' has left Mumbai.
224042 reads Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 04:16 pm
News,Kangana Ranaut,Shiv Sena leader,Anil ParabShiv Sena leader Anil Parab says Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality & needs a doctor
  • 32
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut flew back home in Himachal, after visiting Mumbai. Now, as per the latest news update on the actress, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality and that she needs a doctor. Not just the Shiv Sena leader, even Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant reportedly stated that the 'drama queen' has flown out of Mumbai, referring to Kangana Ranaut. As per the news report by IANS, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab further goes on to add that Kangana Ranaut is an actress and speaks as per the script given to her. He further stated that many like Kangana Ranaut have come and gone. 

The news report adds that Anil Parab did not anyone who he thinks makes the script for the Bollywood actress. The politician, Anil Parab also reportedly mentions that why should Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari only meet the actress, and why not the poor people who's illegal dwelling and roadside construction get razed by authorities on a regular basis. He further goes on to question the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office making Bharatiya Janata Party's 'stomach churn.' Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also adds that actress Kangana Ranaut claims to have key information about people associated with the Bollywood drug mafia, but did not reveal anything related to the case. 

Anil Parab also mentions that withholding key information is an offense under NDPS Act and IPC Sections 176 and 220. The Shiv Sena leader also calls Kangana a puppet as she fled Mumbai. The politician further says that the actress called out the Mumbai Police along with Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also reportedly says that if Kangana feels Mumbai is like PoK, then she should decide if she wants to live in Mumbai or not.

(ALSO READ: PICS: Kangana Ranaut heads to the airport to jet off a day after meeting the Maharashtra Governor over BMC row)

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Anonymous 22 hours ago

She is also bipolar like her mentor.

Anonymous 22 hours ago

Excuse me but as a depression patient I please request you to not make fun of it , it was a verryyyyy difficult for me to tackle it on my own but luckily my friends and family supported me and make me happy , Even though I am not a fan of Deepika but whatever she is doing is wonderful, she even raised fundraiser’s for those lonely and depressed people who don’t have People to support and be with them and what philanthropy did your queen did ?? ( I just checked her wiki page and it is just filled with her career , controversy, relationship with older men , etc), okay you all can troll Deepika for her acting or fashion sense or anything, but please don’t discourage her from helping lonely people hiding in corner in our country , and please don’t make fun of the word “depression “ it can happen to you anytime ! And you all don’t know what mental pain we depressed people go through!!

Anonymous 22 hours ago

well who knows these 2 netas and which party they belong to...all india knows KR

Anonymous 1 day ago

how is BJP getting money to buy Mps in Goa, Madhya Pradesh , Karnataka etc is it ethical

Anonymous 1 day ago

Yes sir she is pagal . At last someone said it.

Anonymous 1 day ago

1000900% agree with you sir. She needs to send mental asylum ASAP.

Anonymous 1 day ago

Padu haye2

Anonymous 1 day ago

Dee pad is hiding under whoz boxers

Anonymous 1 day ago

Padu is fake depression behenji

Anonymous 1 day ago

Padika is depression agent

Anonymous 1 day ago

Depression behenji bahar aao what is ur sham ngo doing

Anonymous 1 day ago

Where is depression behenji who objected 2 a movie's title. Y is she silent now. 5 cr chahiye kya 2 speak up

Anonymous 1 day ago

Actually whatever way that politician said was wrong but what he actually said is right, I pray that poor Kangana recovers soon , : p #globalprayersforkangana!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Ekdum sahi hai Anil parab ji ne...

Anonymous 2 days ago

Very naughty Anil Parab.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Kangana finally found her gutter level match...lol

Anonymous 2 days ago

And lost him too

Anonymous 2 days ago

Calling her split personality is based on what expertise of studies? By observing her? Then we also observe many things since her comment was posted. If she has split personality, what he has? An extreme narcissistic personality disorder? Or paranoid schizophrenic because they think her negative comment can destroy Mumbai? Her comment has that power? Who is more insane here? A lady who thinks Mumbai is not safe or a group of political people feel the right to punish her for a comment there by taking away the right to express and using their power to destroy a life? Who is more paranoid and possess abnormal personality disorder? Hmmmm

Anonymous 2 days ago

Rightly said.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Sir contact Hrithik. Hrithik has kangana’s medical report.

Anonymous 2 days ago

we love both sides of her :) pv pls post

Anonymous 2 days ago

Hi rangoli!! We know you love your crazy sis for her money.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Wow nice. Why is she not giving names if she has them? Hope they arrest her for hiding all mafia information

Anonymous 2 days ago

That's the reason why no celebrity responds to her digs, they know they shouldn't argue with a mentally unstable person

Anonymous 2 days ago

#GlobalPrayersForKangana

Anonymous 2 days ago

For her to get better...mentally??????????

Anonymous 2 days ago

This means that the poor thing suffers from bipolar disorder

Anonymous 2 days ago

Very well said. She's bipolar and soon going the parveen babi way. Tell us mahesh buddha, do you see this coming?

Anonymous 2 days ago

LOL Finally the voice of reason

Anonymous 2 days ago

If she can’t be “bumped off” and declared as suicide let’s say she has mental health problems. Mafia must be protected at all costs. The cost of any potential leaks is death.

Anonymous 2 days ago

WoW!!..... Highly TROUBLED females.......When POLITICIANS make that judgement, IT'S VERY REVEALING

Anonymous 2 days ago

It will suit the mafia if kangana is declared insane. This is the reason the paid pr is in overdrive everytime her name is mentioned. Ideally mafia would like kangana to go the same way as sushant but kangana is smart enough to get the protection she needs.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement