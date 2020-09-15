Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab says Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality & needs a doctor

As per the latest news update, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality and needs a doctor. Not just the Shiv Sena leader, even Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant reportedly said that the 'drama queen' has left Mumbai.

The Bollywood actress flew back home in Himachal, after visiting Mumbai. Now, as per the latest news update on the actress, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab has reportedly stated that Kangana Ranaut has a dual personality and that she needs a doctor. Not just the Shiv Sena leader, even Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant reportedly stated that the 'drama queen' has flown out of Mumbai, referring to Kangana Ranaut. As per the news report by IANS, Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab further goes on to add that Kangana Ranaut is an actress and speaks as per the script given to her. He further stated that many like Kangana Ranaut have come and gone.

The news report adds that Anil Parab did not anyone who he thinks makes the script for the Bollywood actress. The politician, Anil Parab also reportedly mentions that why should Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari only meet the actress, and why not the poor people who's illegal dwelling and roadside construction get razed by authorities on a regular basis. He further goes on to question the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office making Bharatiya Janata Party's 'stomach churn.' Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also adds that actress Kangana Ranaut claims to have key information about people associated with the Bollywood drug mafia, but did not reveal anything related to the case.

Anil Parab also mentions that withholding key information is an offense under NDPS Act and IPC Sections 176 and 220. The Shiv Sena leader also calls Kangana a puppet as she fled Mumbai. The politician further says that the actress called out the Mumbai Police along with Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab also reportedly says that if Kangana feels Mumbai is like PoK, then she should decide if she wants to live in Mumbai or not.

Credits :IANS

