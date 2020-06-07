Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mocks Sonu Sood on helping the migrants: A new 'Mahatma' has appeared

As per reports, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a satirical piece attacked Sonu Sood who helped the migrants by arranging buses and flights for them and for the students stuck in Maharashtra and other states.

Sonu Sood has been grabbing headlines not because of his acting or movies but for the generous work that he has been doing of late. The actor has been actively stepping up to help all those who have been affected by the Coronavirus crisis. After arranging buses and flights for stranded migrant workers and students stuck in Maharashtra and other states, as per reports, the actor had even funded another chartered flight to help fly over 170 migrant workers to Dehradun in Uttarakhand from the city, in an aircraft operated by budget airline AirAsia India.

But Sonu Sood recently was being mocked for doing this gesture and was called as 'a puppet being controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'. As per reports, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a satirical piece said that Maharashtra has had a tradition of social work and it has seen great social workers like Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Baba Amte who are from Maharashtra. Now a new name has emerged in this list and that is Sonu Sood. The Saamana editorial read that one has seen in videos and pictures, Sonu Sood has been on roads, in the scorching heat, trying to help the migrant workers.

It further read, "Since past few days, a new 'Mahatma' has appeared named Sonu Sood. Since last fortnight or so, Sonu Sood's name has been discussed for sending thousands of migrant workers to their native places in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Delhi and other states. It is being said that he could help those migrant workers when even the state and the Central government couldn't do anything and failed."

Further questioning on how the actor was been able to get all the buses amid the lockdown to send the migrant workers, Sanjay Raut said that the actor was doing all this through the funds that he collected from a charitable organisation.

Meanwhile, members of the film fraternity, fans, and well-wishers have been showering praises on the Dabangg actor on social media. Earlier in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor had urged everyone to come forward and help those who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

