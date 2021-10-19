Shiv Sena leader urges Supreme Court to protect fundamental rights of Aryan Khan, investigate NCB's affairs.

Son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan Aryan Khan continues to be behind bars. The star kid's bail order judgement is set to be heard on 20 October Wednesday. While we await the development on that front, a senior Shiv Sena leader has reportedly moved India's highest court seeking a judicial enquiry into the affairs of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Mumbai and its officials.

According to reports, the petition also calls for protecting the fundamental rights of Aryan Khan who has been booked by the NCB under the NDPS Act under various sections. Shiva Sena leader Kishore Tiwari, accorded the Minister of State (MoS) status, has filed his plea under Article 32.

"I would like to point out towards the malafide style, approach and dirty vendetta affairs of NCB at Mumbai and it's officials targeting select film celebrity & few models since last two years and would like to request Your Honour to order to institute special judicial investigation & enquiry to unearth the role of NCB official," the plea filed by Mumbai-based Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari read.

A part of the plea also stated that the arrest has subjected the accused “to big humiliation and kept in jail in an undemocratic and illegal way” for 17 nights.

Not just Shiv Sena's Tiwari, but earlier NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik also had questioned the NCB over the arrest of the star kid even though nothing was recovered from him.

