Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput: It is not fit for me to comment on SC verdict

Shortly after the Supreme Court verdict, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reacted to the judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on to know what he has to say.
26097 reads Mumbai Updated: August 19, 2020 12:47 pm
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut spoke to media persons shortly after the Supreme Court pronounced its judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Reacting to the CBI probe order, Raut said, "Those in the government who know the law, the Mumbai Police Commissioner or our Advocate General can talk about it, it is not fit for me to comment on the verdict of Supreme Court." 

He further added, "Supreme Court has given its verdict, it is not right to make political comments. Our state's justice system has always been one of the best in the country, no one is above law here and to provide justice to all has been the norm." 

Earlier, Raut had taken potshots at Sushant's family and his relationship with his father in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in Shiv Sena's party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. He had written about the power tussle between the two governments and how the late actor did not accept his father KK Singh's second marriage.  

The article attracted much backlash and Sushant's family even slapped Raut with a legal notice. Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Sushant's cousin, had sent a legal notice to Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks. He had also sought a public apology from Sanjay Raut in 48 hours or face legal consequences. 

When asked to comment on the legal notice and demand of public apology, Raut said, If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we'll think about it. But I'll have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant's family is speaking on basis of the information they have."

Credits :Pinkvilla

