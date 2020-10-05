Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Mumbai's top cop REACT to AIIMS report ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Mumbai's top cop Param Bir Singh have echoed similar sentiments on AIIMS ruling out murder in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput case has not gone down well with millions of the late actor's fans. For the unversed, the AIIMS forensic team who studied the actor's autopsy report and carried out a forensic investigation in the case, have ruled out murder in their final report. This development has led to an uproar on social media and even small protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

While Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh earlier stated that they stand vindicated, he spoke to ANI on Monday. He said, "All those who criticised our investigation without any information, going to different channels and making comments, I challenge them to reveal what they know as probe was entirely confidential. It was all about vested interests and a motivated campaign." He added, "We are not at all surprised by this (murder being ruled out). It was the finding of the team of Cooper Hospital as well."

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut who had come under fire for his comments on the late actor's family also echoed similar sentiments. Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said, "It (final conclusion) is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena."

Adding, "Since the very beginning, in this case, there has been a conspiracy to malign Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police. If now CBI inquiry is also not being trusted, then we're speechless."

