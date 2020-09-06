Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut says he will 'think about apologising' if Kangana Ranaut renders apology first

Kangana Ranaut has been witnessing a heated war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut over her controversial remark of equating Mumbai with PoK.

has stepped into boiling waters ever since she has compared Mumbai with Pakistan occupied Kashmir. Ever since then the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has received massive flak and has sparked a fresh controversy. Several politicians have criticized Kangana for her controversial remarks. Amid this, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut even ended up calling Kangana a 'haramkhor ladki' while expressing his discontent over her remarks.

Needless to say, his statement has raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the Shiv Sena MP has clarified that he will apologise for his words only if the Queen actress apologises to Maharashtra. He also questioned that while Kangana has called Mumbai a mini Pakistan, does she have audacity to make a similar statement for Ahmedabad. Talking about the same, Sanjay Raut told ANI, "If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?."

Meanwhile, Kangana has been quite miffed over Sanjay Raut's 'haramkhor ladki' remark and tweeted, "In 2008 Movie Mafia declared me a Psycho, in 2016 they called me a Witch and Stalker in 2020 Maharashtra Minister publicity gave me the title of Haramkhor Ladki, because I said after a murder I feel unsafe in Mumbai, where are INTOLERANCE debate warriors?"

If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/GnUBd0ZTFO — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2020

For the uninitiated, it all started after the Tanu Weds Manu actress expressed her disappointment over Mumbai Police’s investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. To this, Sanjay Raut has suggested her not to return to this city, following which Kangana stated, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?"

