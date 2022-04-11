Shiv Subramaniam Passes Away: Hansal Mehta, Renuka Shahane, Ali Fazal & others mourn his loss

Monday morning came as a shock for all the film lovers as a piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Noted actor and award-winning screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night, 10 April, in the city. The actor was seen in several movies like Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor starrer 2 States, Sanya Malhotra starrer Meenakshi Sundereshwar and others. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter handle to share the news of his demise and left all his fans heartbroken.

Many celebrities from the industry took to their Twitter handle to express their grief. Renuka Shahne wrote, “RIP Shiv Subramaniam. Such a gentle soul, such a talent, gone too soon My heartfelt condolences to Divya and family.” Sanjay Gupta wrote, “REST IN PEACE SHIV. You will be missed.” Ranvir Shorey wrote, “Terrible news. The sadness doesn’t end. A great guy, and incredible talent. Gone too soon. #RIP #respect.” Ali Fazal wrote, “RIP sir .”

Take a look:

While exact details of his demise are not yet known, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared a statement on social media. The statement also included the funeral details which is set to take place on Monday morning in the city. Announcing Shiv Subramaniam's departure, the statement read, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subramaniam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally."

Apart from acting, Shiv Subramaniam was a noted screenwriter. He often teamed up with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and is credited for the screenplay of films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi with Sudhir Mishra.

ALSO READ: Noted actor & screenwriter Shiv Subramaniam passes away; Funeral to be held today in Mumbai​