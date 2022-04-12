Shiv Subramaniam’s Meenakshi Sundareshwar co-stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Sanya Malhotra mourn his demise

Fans woke up to a piece of unfortunate news on Monday as Shiv Subramaniam passed away. He breathed his last on Sunday night, April 10, in Mumbai. The veteran actor starred in several Hindi films and received appreciation from the audience. Shiv Subramaniam was last seen in the 2021 film Meenakshi Sundareshwar along with Sanya and Abhimanyu. The late actor’s co-stars mourned his demise. In a tweet posted on Monday, Abhimanyu shared a still of himself and Shiv Subramaniam from the film. "So kind, so gentle, witty, and caring. Rest in peace Shiv sir. Will cherish the evening walks with you. Rest in peace," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sanya Malhotra also shared a film still of herself and Shiv Subramaniam on her photo-sharing application. “You have left some wonderful memories that will never fade,” she wrote. Actor Anil Kapoor, who worked with Subramaniam in Parinda and TV show 24 also tweeted, “I had the opportunity to work with Shiv first in Parinda and then in 24 and both the times he was exceptional. An excellent actor who will be truly missed…my heartfelt condolences to the family.”



Take a look:

Apart from Meenakshi, Shiv Subramaniam was seen in 2 States where he starred as Alia Bhatt's onscreen father. The film also featured Arjun Kapoor. Apart from acting, Shiv Subramaniam was a noted screenwriter and credited for the screenplay of films like Parinda, 1942 A Love Story and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi with Sudhir Mishra.

The veteran actor was cremated on Monday. Announcing Shiv Subramaniam's departure, the statement read, "With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subramaniam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally."

