Shoaib Malik breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sania Mirza; Here's what the cricketer has to say

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are presently making news for their ongoing divorce rumours. However, the couple hasn't made any official announcement yet. Amidst all speculations, Shoaib and Sania also announced their new OTT show The Mirza Malik Show together. With two topics on line up for the duo, Shoaib Malik recently opened up on divorce rumours with his wife Sania Mirza .

According to Times of India, Shoaib Malik finally commented on his divorce rumours, he has revealed to a publication that it is totally their personal matter and it should be left alone. Shoaib Malik also added that he and his wife Sania Mirza won’t be answering any questions regarding their separation. Reportedly, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are not being able to announce their divorce due to several legal issues, following their work commitments as a couple.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza’s latest Instagram post

Both of them are super active on social media and always keep their fans hooked with every update. Sania Mirza’s recent Instagram post sees her posing for a selfie where she is donning a printed outfit with shades. She captioned, “The friday evening traffic feeling #takemehome.” While on the other hand, Shoaib Malik shared a new teaser of their upcoming Urduflix talk show, The Mirza Malik Show. He wrote, “Spotify Presents ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. Coming Soon. Stay tuned to Urduflix.”

About Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza

In April 2010, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik tied the knot with Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza, in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot. The couple welcomed their first and only child in October 2018, son Izhaan Mirza Malik. On the work front, the sports stars are all set to host a reality show named The Mirza Malik Show.