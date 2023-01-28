Shoaib Malik calls Sania Mirza an ‘inspiration for many’ after her last grand slam amidst divorce rumours

The former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik have grabbed all the limelight ever since their divorce news came to the forefront. They got married in April 2010 in a star-studded wedding and are parents to one boy. And now, it has been reported that they are facing a rough patch in their marriage. Well, Sania has made it to the headlines after she fell short of winning at the Australian Open in her last grand slam. But what came as a pleasant surprise after the match was Shoaib’s appreciation post for her.

Sania Mirza and her partner Rohan Bopanna went down 6-7(2) 2-6 to the Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Mataos in the final at the Rod Laver Arena to finish as runners-up of the mixed doubles event. Shoaib Malik took to his Twitter handle and shared an appreciation post for her. He wrote, “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career...”

Sania Mirza’s announcement

Sania Mirza had tears in her eyes after the match and with teary eyes, she did announce that this is not the absolute end of her career as she is planning to play a couple of tournaments more but they certainly won't be Grand Slams. She said, "If I cry, these are happy tears. That’s just a disclaimer. I'm still going to play a couple of more tournaments," an emotional Sania said as she struggled to hold back tears.

Sania Mirza’s cryptic post that gave rise to divorce rumours

The tennis player shared on her Instagram stories, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah". Other media sites including Pakistani mentioned that Shoaib Malik allegedly cheated on Sania during one of his TV shows. It has been also reported that the couple has drifted apart and has been living separately for some time now. Rumours are abuzz that the couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan.