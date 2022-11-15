Shoaib Malik drops a sweet MESSAGE for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amidst separation rumours
Amidst the ongoing separation rumours, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has dropped a sweet birthday wish for his wife-Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza. Have a look.
Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old today. On this special day, her husband, who is also a Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik dropped a special message for his wifey. This development holds importance amidst the ongoing separation rumours between the lovely couple. For those unaware, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018.
Shoaib Malik’s Instagram post for Sania Mirza on her birthday
Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Malik dropped a post that read, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…” Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is yet to respond to this development.
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announce ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ together
On Sunday, November 13 this year, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on the reality show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’.
Taking to Instagram, the post by Urduflix read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster showed Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. A window showed the Burj Khalifa in the background. The couple is based in Dubai currently. However, Sania and Shoaib are yet to comment on this development.
Sania and Shoaib to separate because of Ayesha Omar?
Some news reports are also claiming that the real reason for Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s separation is model Ayesha Omar. It is alleged that the Pakistani cricketer cheated on the Indian tennis star with a popular Pakistani actress and model named Ayesha Omar.
However, only time will tell what the future holds for the lovely couple. We wish Sania Mirza a very Happy Birthday!
Also Read: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik unite for a reality show amid divorce reports; Fans are now confused