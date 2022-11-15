Shoaib Malik drops a sweet MESSAGE for wifey Sania Mirza on her birthday amidst separation rumours

Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza has turned 36 years old today. On this special day, her husband, who is also a Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik dropped a special message for his wifey. This development holds importance amidst the ongoing separation rumours between the lovely couple. For those unaware, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in April 2010. The couple welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. Shoaib Malik’s Instagram post for Sania Mirza on her birthday

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Malik dropped a post that read, “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…” Meanwhile, Sania Mirza is yet to respond to this development.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announce ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ together On Sunday, November 13 this year, OTT platform Urduflix announced that Sania and Shoaib Malik will be seen together on the reality show ‘The Mirza Malik Show’. Taking to Instagram, the post by Urduflix read, “The Mirza Malik Show very soon only on Urduflix.” The poster showed Sania and Shoaib with her hand on his shoulder standing in front of a green wall. A window showed the Burj Khalifa in the background. The couple is based in Dubai currently. However, Sania and Shoaib are yet to comment on this development.