Shoaib Malik shares FIRST post with Sania Mirza after reacting to divorce rumours

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been hitting headlines for their rumoured divorce for a while now. As per the reports, the duo was heading towards divorce after 12 years of their marriage. The couple has not made it official yet. Amid the divorce rumours, Sania and Shoaib are set to appear together on a new reality show titled The Mirza Malik Show, which will is set to stream on the OTT platform, Urduflix.

Just a while back, Shoaib took to his Instagram handle and shared a new teaser from his upcoming show with Sania. In his caption, the cricketer wrote: "Spotify Presents "The Mirza Malik Show". Coming Soon. Stay tuned to Urduflix." The new teaser promo has left Sania and Shoaib's fans confused, netizens are wondering if the reports were false or if it was all a publicity stunt. However, just a day back, Shoaib reacted to his and Sania's divorce rumours. He told the Express Tribune, "It is our personal matter. Neither I nor my wife is answering this question. Leave it alone."

Shoaib Malik's friend confirms divorce

Amid all the divorce rumours, a friend of Shoaib’s, who was part of his management team in Pakistan, reportedly confirmed their split. According to a news report by Inside Sport, the source revealed, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

About Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's relationship

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 in a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding ceremony at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad. This was followed by Pakistani wedding customs, and their Walima ceremony was held in Sialkot, Pakistan. Later, the duo shifted to Dubai. The couple announced their first pregnancy on social media on April 23, 2018, and in the same year, Sania and Shoaib become proud parents to a baby boy and named him Izhaan Mirza Malik.