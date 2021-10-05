Shobhaa De believes Aryan Khan’s arrest is a wake up call for parents; Calls it ‘Crisis of access’

’s son 's arrest in a drug case has been making rounds on the internet. The star kid has been sent to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7 in the drugs case. He was detained on Saturday after NCB conducted a raid at a cruise party off the coast in Mumbai. According to information, the NCB officials had received a tip-off about the party. Moreover, on Sunday, after being produced in the court, Aryan was arrested in connection with the cruise rave party. Amid this, many actors from Bollywood came forward and showed their support to the superstar.

Speaking to NDTV, known author and columnist Shobhaa De shared her thoughts on the high profile case and said, “It is very indicative of something far deeper that needs to be investigated more thoroughly and because it is such a high profile arrest today, it is generating that kind of sensationalistic pleasure in seeing whether Aryan Khan is going to be, actually, how he is going to be arrested, what statement is he going to be signing, all these things have gone viral has everything to do with his public profile as the son of Shah Rukh Khan. But, that the problem is very much there and has been addressed, maybe perhaps not strongly enough, there was no follow-through after the Sushant Singh Rajput incident. This is the second such incident, which should act as a wake-up call. What we have to remember to start with is that, it's the most important thing, whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan or anybody else, the legal process is being followed, they are the citizens of the country like everybody else.”

She further said that the officer in charge, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede has been known for his reputation and for being a tough, uncompromising cop.



