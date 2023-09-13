Sholay, Mera Naam Joker actor Birbal Khosla passes away

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

It breaks our heart when acclaimed stars of the Hindi film industry leave for their heavenly abode creating a void that could never be filled. On September 12, veteran actor Satinder Kumar Khosla, who was popular by his stage name Birbal Khosla, passed away. The actor will be remembered for delivering some impactful performances in movies like Sholay and Mera Naam Joker.

Sholay actor Birbal Khosla passes away

Born on October 28, 1938, Satinder Khosla, the versatile actor stepped into the Hindi film industry with the 1966 film Do Bandhan and then came Upkar in 1967. However, he believed that V. Shantaram’s movie Boond Jo Ban Gayee Moti brought him fame. Since then, the actor-comedian worked in more than 500 films in Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, and Marathi languages. His illustrious career boasts iconic movies like Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Tapasya, Charlie Chaplin, Anurodh, Sadma, Amir Garib, Gambler, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Dil, Mr & Mrs Khiladi and Fir Kabhi, among many others. He was last seen on the screen in the film 10 Nahi 40 in the year 2022.

In his impressively long career, the ace actor has worked with many acclaimed stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Mumtaz, Hema Malini, Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna and many other A-listers of yesteryear.

More about Birbal Khosla

While he played many versatile roles in his career, his portrayal of the prisoner with a half-cut mustache in the film Sholay will always be regarded as an iconic one. It’s said that during the shoot of his movie Anita, award-winning actor Manoj Kumar along with director Raj Khosla found his name ‘not so filmy’. Hence, they decided to rename him as Birbal.

Apart from doing some memorable small roles and many noteworthy characters on the big screen, Khosla also ventured into the TV space and took it by storm with his commendable acting skills. His excellent comic timing and impressive dialogue delivery will always be remembered and missed by cinema lovers.

Rest in Peace, Birbal sir.

