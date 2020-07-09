Sholay star Jagdeep demise: Here are some lesser known facts about the late actor

Sholay fame Jagdeep passed away on 8th July, 2020 in Mumbai. Read on to know some lesser known facts about the late comedian and actor.

This year, the Bollywood film industry has lost some precious gems over the past few months including veteran actor Jagdeep who passed away on July 8, 2020, in Mumbai. The noted actor-comedian was 81 at the time of his demise. Undoubtedly, he has left behind a deep void that will be very difficult to fill in Bollywood in the mere future. The late actor began his journey in the filmy world as a child artist and later on became a prominent personality.

Jagdeep made an entire generation of audience laugh with his brilliant comic timings and of course, acting prowess. There is hardly anyone who can take the place of Bollywood’s own ‘Soorma Bhopali’ as he was popularly known as after his stint in Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. He was an instrumental part of the industry for the longest possible time and leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished for generations through the medium of his countless movies.

Here are some lesser-known facts about late actor Jagdeep:

1. Jagdeep’s original name was Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed Jafri and he was born in Datia, Madhya Pradesh on 29th March 1939.

2. The late comedian-actor has appeared in around 400 movies in his entire career span.

3. Jagdeep began his acting career as a child artist with the movie Afsana that was backed by B.R. Chopra. Post that, he appeared in many other movies including Do Bigha Zameen, Aar Paar, and Munna.

4. He has worked as a leading actor in many movies including Bindiya, Barkha, Bhabhi, etc. most of which were made under the banner of a leading production house back then.

5. The late actor got his breakthrough role as a comedian with the movie Brahmachari.

6. Jagdeep has appeared in numerous horror movies too including the ones that were helmed by the Ramsay brothers.

7. Boogie Woogie fame Javed Jaffrey and Naved Jaffrey are Jagdeep’s sons. He also has a daughter named Muskaan.

8. Jagdeep portrayed the iconic role of Soorma Bhopali in the movie Sholay. Later on, he went on to direct a movie bearing the character’s name in 1988.

9. The late actor played the role of ’s father in the iconic movie Andaz Apna Apna.

10. Jagdeep’s last on-screen appearance was in the 2017 movie Masti Nahi Sasti co-starring Kader Khan, Johnny Lever, Shakti Kapoor, Ravi Kishan, and others in the lead roles.

11. India’s former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was quite impressed with Jagdeep’s performance in Hum Panchi Ek Dal Ke as a token of which he gifted the actor his personal staff.

