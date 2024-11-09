Shoojit Sircar admits he misses Irrfan Khan in every film; claims he would have lived a little longer with alternate therapy: ‘Chala to gaya wo do saal mein’

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar recently reflected on his cherished bond with the late Irrfan Khan, admitting that he feels the actor's absence deeply with every film he makes. Sircar revealed a poignant thought—he believes that exploring alternative therapies might have given Irrfan a little more time, beyond the brief years doctors had projected.

On the podcast Unfiltered By Samdish, Shoojit Sircar reminisced about his close friendship with the late Irrfan Khan. He shared that their bond grew even deeper when Irrfan was diagnosed with his illness. During treatment, Irrfan would often call him, and they’d spend hours talking—a testament to their lasting connection.

The filmmaker recalled that conversations with Irrfan often ventured into profound and varied topics—from spirituality and magic to cinema and life itself. Reflecting on this period, he sensed that the late actor was also grappling with difficult decisions about his treatment path, torn between chemotherapy and exploring alternative therapies.

He said, “I think he was also trying to understand ki mujhe chemo karna hai, ya should I go for an alternate therapy. You know, all he was thinking."

Shoojit also expressed regret, reflecting that if Irrfan had considered alternative therapy instead of conventional treatments, he might have lived a bit longer. The filmmaker shared that he often wonders if he should have suggested this approach, given that Irrfan ultimately lived just about as long as his doctors had estimated after starting chemotherapy.

"And sometime I now realize, shayad Irrfan ko main agar bolta ki go for alternate therapy, not that I have nothing to do with that, that he did chemo and normal medical, maybe he would have been alive little more, because chala toh gaya wo do saal mein, jitna time diya tha doctor ne," he said.

The Sardar Udham director also opened up about the late actor’s battle during his last stage, sharing how hard the actor fought and how he would sometimes drift into a trance, contemplating alternative treatments. Shoojit recalled spending time with him, even guiding him through breathing exercises and meditation, moments they shared with quiet understanding.

He admired Irrfan’s rare authenticity and reflected on how challenging it is to find such genuine souls in the film industry, underscoring the depth of their friendship and the loss he feels.

Shoojit Sircar fondly reminisced about Irrfan Khan’s unique humanity, which made him the incredible actor and person he was. He vividly described the spark in Irrfan’s eyes and his warm smile, recalling the unexpected 4 a.m. calls from Irrfan, signaling that he would soon arrive, eager for a chat over tea and jhal muri, urging, “Dada, let’s talk.” Shoojit shared that Irrfan was originally meant to play the lead in Sardar Udham before his illness changed everything.

He further expressed a heartfelt longing for his late friend Irrfan, saying he feels his absence with every project. He said, "Main toh bol raha hoon usko laa de wapas, usko leke aao. Irrfan should come back. Uske bina mushkil hai, survive karna. I miss him in every film now, every film that I do."

Irrfan Khan’s passing marked a profound void in cinema. With a career stretching over three decades, he crafted unforgettable performances and left behind a legacy of films that set new benchmarks in storytelling. His exceptional talent and deeply moving roles made him a cherished icon, and his impact remains unmatched, symbolizing the heights of success that most actors aspire to reach.

