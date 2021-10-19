Shoojit Sircar on collaboration with Babil: ‘Feels like we are still in touch with Irrfan Khan’

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar is currently basking in the success of his recently released biographical movie Sardar Udham. For those unaware, initially, the makers of the film approached late actor Irrfan Khan to headline the lead role, however, owing to his demise, the role then ended up with Vicky Kaushal. Now, the filmmaker, in a recent interaction, opened up on his collaboration with the late actor’s son Babil Khan.

While speaking to the Hindustan Times, Shoojit Sircar revealed that he did not want to detach with Irrfan Khan after he left us. According to the director, it feels good to collaborate with the young boy that makes him feel attached with the late actor. “Our whole thing was that we did not want to detach after Irrfan left. We just wanted to, so that we are still in touch… Babil is a young boy, we have seen him really small, when he was growing up, and Irrfan was always worried about him and what he was going to do. But now, we are in touch with him, we are going to work.”

Shoojit added, “Babil is still quite young and he has a long way to go but somehow, it feels quite good that we are still in touch with Irrfan.” Meanwhile Udham Singh producer, Ronnie said, “With Irrfan sir, he was more of a friend than just an actor who was a part of the film. We had worked with him, we were friends. I think on a personal level, human level, it hurt us more because he really wanted to do this film and we also knew that he could have done it. But fate had something else in store. So, it was a difficult decision, but then ultimately, we had to move on. Of course, we had a chat with him, he only encouraged us, ‘Move on, the film is an important film that one should make’.”

Sardar Udham released via OTT on Saturday, October 16. Previously while talking about his character, Vicky Kaushal wrote on social media, “His name etched in our history, his mission shook the entire nation. It's an incredible honour to step into the shoes of Sardar Udham Singh.” For those unaware, the movie is a biographical film based on the life of a revolutionary freedom fighter best known for assassinating Michael O'Dwyer in London to take revenge for 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar.

