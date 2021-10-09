Shoojit Sircar on the most memorable part of filming Vicky Kaushal led ‘Sardar Udham’

Shoojit Sircar’s directorial ‘Sardar Udham’ starring Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for a release on an OTT platform on October 16. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Shoojit spoke about his most memorable scene from the film while shooting. He said, “London shoot and scenes between Udham and Bhagat Singh were beautiful which I cherish. The film has a different perspective to freedom fighters as we know, they are not “put on a pedestal” or bookish. That’s the effort and I have tried.”

Shoojit further added by saying, “I have seen some films on revolutionaries and freedom fighters and I felt justice was not done to those. And if I believe so, the challenge for me was to make Sardar Udham more impactful otherwise what’s the point of making a film. When you make a film, you should have some perspective.” Shoojit also spoke about collaborating with Vicky. “For me the working relationship and connect with someone while starting the shoot is important. I like to partner with like minded, warm and humble people and Vicky is all that and more. His growth in cinema made a difference and connected us. We developed a trust and he got how the film has to be internal, about Udham’s mind, which we have been able to achieve it,” said Shoojit.

Shoojit further spoke about being truthful to the narrative and said, “I make films with my integrity and there are many likeminded people who connect with my films. What I think about while making a film is that I shouldn’t go wrong and do justice to the subject, in this case to Sardar Udham, what he was and what he was meant to be. That is most important.”

