Shoojit Sircar recalls losing Irrfan Khan as 'biggest loss of 2020': Guess he is finally in his magical world

In a recent interview, Piku director Shoojit Sircar remembered his Piku actor Irrfan and had some fond words for the late actor.

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. Today, on the occasion of his 54th birth anniversary, his colleagues from the industry as well as fans are pouring in birthday wishes for the talented actor on social media. Ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar who directed the late actor in the 2015 film Piku recently spoke about Irrfan during a conversation with the ETimes. He opened about his bond with Irrfan, how his loss affected him and more.

Shoojit said Irrfan's demise left a vacuum and was the biggest loss to the film industry in 2020. “I wish him luck and joy wherever he is in his magical world that he would always speak about. I guess he is finally in his magical world,” Shoojit said.

The director also remembered Irrfan’s spirit, his simplicity and belief in humanity. He recalled how Irrfan during his last days used to talk more about spirituality.

“We would discuss it. We exchanged books in the last two years when he was going through his treatment. We had a lot of conversations about many other things minus the cinema," the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker had shared advance birthday wishes for the late Irrfan Khan while wishing on her birthday on 5 January.

Irrfan battled with neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years. He was admitted at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital. He had worked in several hit films like The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Hindi Medium, Blackmail, Talvar, Maqbool and more.

Credits :Times of India

