Shoojit Sircar reveals Varun Dhawan's October boomed on OTT: More people saw it there than when it released

Shoojit Sircar held our attention earlier this month when his film Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal released. The film garnered praise and attention from all corners and even made it to India's Oscars entry shortlist. Despite an OTT release, the film made a lot of noise.

In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, the filmmaker got talking about how OTT has helped his films reach the masses. When asked about box office numbers, he said, "I am only slowly gauging it. What happened when I began my career was there were less theatres, there are more now. Today, there are a lot of avenues for you to showcase your films, like OTT."

Giving an example about Varun Dhawan's October, he said, "When October released, the audience was taken aback. Most of them felt it was so slow and didn’t move. In terms of box office also, it didn’t do as a normal Varun Dhawan film would. I was quite satisfied, I knew what the film is going to be. I told my producers and everybody that this film will get a very limited (response)."

He further added how a streaming platform revived the film. "More people have seen it there than when it released. In the last two years, they have watched it on OTT, and a lot of people have messaged me saying ‘pardon us, sorry we didn’t go to theatres because of reviews and people. We saw it and really relate to it'," the filmmaker revealed.

Shoojit feels that streaming platforms are a definite boon for films and filmmakers like him. "It is not like a theatre where you go, watch and are out. For filmmakers who are trying to make films on their own terms, OTT definitely helps them to showcase it whenever."

