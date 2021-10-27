Shoojit Sircar on Sardar Udham not making the Oscars cut: It's subjective, respect the jury & their decision.

Shoojit Sircar's recently released Sardar Udham has heaped praises and garnered critical acclaim from all quarters. The Vicky Kaushal starrer was also among the 14 films selected for India's official Oscars entry. However, it did not make the final cut and instead Tamil film Koozhangal was selected as India's official Oscars 2022 entry.

Jury member Indraadip Dasgupta earlier had revealed why Sardar Udham did not make the cut. He said its production lives up to international standards and praised the cinematography. But added that the film is “a little lengthy and harps on the Jallianwala Bagh incident. It is an honest effort to make a lavish film on an unsung hero of the Indian freedom struggle. But in the process, it again projects our hatred towards the British. In this era of globalization, it is not fair to hold on to this hatred."

Another jury member Sumit Basu also echoed similar sentiments as he said, “I thought the length of the film was an issue. It has a delayed climax. It takes a lot of time for a viewer to feel the real pain for the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre."

Despite this criticism, Shoojit Sircar said that he respects the jury's decision. During a recent interaction Shoojit said, “It is a personal opinion, it is very subjective, I have no comment on that. I respect the jury and their decision. The film that was finally selected, I know about it, and I am glad that it was chosen. I go by the jury’s decision."

ALSO READ: Wedding bells for Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal? Deets Inside