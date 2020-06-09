Shoojit Sircar says Sardar Udham Singh is an ode to Irrfan: I can still feel he is with me, talking to me

With restrictions easing out in Maharashtra, Shoojit Sircar has kick-started work on his next film Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal.

Shoojit Sircar is just days away from his film Gulabo Sitabo's global release. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film will be Shoojit's first OTT release. With restrictions easing out in Maharashtra, Shoojit has kick-started work on his next film Sardar Udham Singh starring Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, Shoojit initially wanted to cast Irrfan in the leading role but had to move forward when the late actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018.

In fact, Shoojit had even waited for a month for Irrfan. The filmmaker says that Sardar Udham Singh is a tribute to his dear friend Irrfan's who's loss he still feels every day. Speaking to Mid-Day, Shoojit said, "I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment."

He further added that the actor's loss was devastating. "During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa (Irrfan's wife) and Babil (son). Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss," Shoojit revealed. The filmmaker had confirmed Irrfan's demise on Twitter on 29 April which left a deep void among the film industry and the actor's fans. Not just the Indian film industry, but Irrfan's loss was also mourned by Hollywood.

