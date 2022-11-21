Shoojit Sircar says Varun Dhawan was never on his radar to play Dan in October; Reveals what convinced him

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhediya. Ahead of the release, the actor was seen attending the International Film Festival of India 2022 on Sunday as his film will be screened there. On Monday, noted filmmaker Shoojit Sircar was also seen gracing the 53rd International Film Festival in Goa where he spoke about working with Varun in the film October. The director was seen sharing his views on the topic 'Filmmaking is a teamwork' which was moderated by Pinkvilla's Himesh Mankad.

During the insightful conversation, he revealed why he cast Varun in October. The film also starred Banita Sandhu in an important role. The film, released in 2018, was highly praised by the critics, and Varun's never-seen-before intense avatar was loved by the audience. Shoojit revealed that Varun was never on his radar to play Dan's character. He also revealed that Varun's clumsy behaviour during their first meeting made him feel that he is the one.

Shoojit said, "It was just that I was looking for an actor for October and of course, Varun was never on my radar. I have not seen his films, so I had no idea. He wanted to work with me at some point. He was calling me for quite some time. I have seen his trailers and songs. So, he wanted to meet me and his house was near my office. I was doing auditions after auditions everywhere around to get Dan. So, he just walked in and was quite clumsy. He dropped a glass of water, and a bottle. I was looking for possibly a Dan, a certain kind of that clumsiness. And somehow, he was there and I felt that he was doing the right thing. He was there for a while, spoke about nonsense stuff, and then he went away. Then I thought, I called Ronnie Lahiri and Juhi Chaturvedi and I told them that I somehow felt something very right about Dan when he was sitting with me. They were shocked and surprised and asked me, 'how come Varun came to my mind?' The way he was behaving I felt I somehow can manipulate and use it."

He continued, "We took things forward and I tried different methods with Varun to get him to be Dan. I don't know if he still knows that he played Dan. But that's how his casting was done."